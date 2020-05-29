Gospel Legend Kirk Franklin Surprises Keedron Bryant After Powerful Song In Wake Of George Floyd’s Death

This impressive young man got the surprise of a lifetime when gospel superstar Kirk Franklin joined his Zoom call with Access Hollywood!
12-year-old Keedron Bryant went viral after he shared a powerful original song, written by his mother Johnnetta, about the harsh realities black people face in America. The song was inspired by the controversy surrounding the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer.
“Just singing what’s on my heart…hope this blesses someone,” Keedron captioned his post.
“I’m a young black man, doing all that I can to stand. Oh, but when I look around and I see what’s being done to my kind every day, I’m being hunted as prey,” he sings, and his voice is as powerful and haunting as the lyrics.
After seeing the video, Access Hollywood wanted to do something special for the young man—and discovered that the Bryants are both huge fans of gospel singer Kirk Franklin!
Kirk, like millions of others, was moved by Bryant’s powerful a cappella performance. So the musical legend agreed to surprise the mother-son duo in the middle of an interview with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans to share how much their artistic effort means in our current climate.
“Listen, I want to tell you—I was adopted, I didn’t have a father. I was raised without a strong black presence, made a lot of mistakes and to see the next generation like your beautiful son…to be able to see young men like Keedron stand in the midst of all this pain and tragedy and to be able to have such a sound of hope—bro, we needed you. We needed you. You are right on time, God is using you right on time.”
But that wasn’t the only surprise Kirk had in store. The musician said he will participating in the Verzuz battle with Timbaland and Swizz Beatz on Sunday and is using Keedron’s voice as a promotion!
“You have the ability to make a difference,” Kirk said. “All it takes is one light. It can be a huge room of darkness. One little match can change the temperature and the spirit of that room. Keedron, you are that little match bro.”
Kirk was far from the only notable person who was impressed by Keedron’s powerful song. Celebrities from far and wide took notice of the young man’s talent, and he even got a special shout-out from President Barack Obama!
I want to share parts of the conversations I’ve had with friends over the past couple days about the footage of George Floyd dying face down on the street under the knee of a police officer in Minnesota. The first is an email from a middle-aged African American businessman. “Dude I gotta tell you the George Floyd incident in Minnesota hurt. I cried when I saw that video. It broke me down. The ‘knee on the neck’ is a metaphor for how the system so cavalierly holds black folks down, ignoring the cries for help. People don’t care. Truly tragic.” Another friend of mine used the powerful song that went viral from 12-year-old Keedron Bryant to describe the frustrations he was feeling. The circumstances of my friend and Keedron may be different, but their anguish is the same. It’s shared by me and millions of others. It’s natural to wish for life “to just get back to normal” as a pandemic and economic crisis upend everything around us. But we have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly “normal” – whether it’s while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park. This shouldn’t be “normal” in 2020 America. It can’t be “normal.” If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better. It will fall mainly on the officials of Minnesota to ensure that the circumstances surrounding George Floyd’s death are investigated thoroughly and that justice is ultimately done. But it falls on all of us, regardless of our race or station – including the majority of men and women in law enforcement who take pride in doing their tough job the right way, every day – to work together to create a “new normal” in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts.
The former president shared Keedron’s original alongside a lengthy statement expressing his grief over George Floyd’s death. “Another friend of mine used the powerful song that went viral from 12-year-old Keedron Bryant to describe the frustrations he was feeling. The circumstances of my friend and Keedron may be different, but their anguish is the same. It’s shared by me and millions of others,” Obama wrote in part.
Keedron was understandably ecstatic about the recognition from President Obama. “THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!!” The 12-year-old commented on the post, alongside a multitude of emojis.
But the recognition didn’t end there—stars far and wide also shared Keedron’s video with their own messages.
He should not have to sing this song #Repost @keedronbryant via @davidoyelowo ・・・ I’m struggling today. How do I explain this never ending cycle to my 3 sons. God help us. #georgefloyd #ahmaudarbery #ericgarner #mikebrown #trayvonmartin #emmetttill and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on……
