Greta Thunberg Claps Back At Andrew Tate On Twitter After He Boasts About His Car Emissions

Greta Thunberg is clapping back at Andrew Tate with a blistering tweet after he boasted to her about his car emissions.

The 19-year-old environmental activist went viral on Twitter on Wednesday after landing a quip against the controversy-ridden media personality.

Andrew sparked their Twitter feud the day prior when he shared a photo of himself filling his luxury car with gas.

“Hello @GretaThunberg,” he wrote. “I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

The next day, Greta zinged back, “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld***[email protected]”

In less than a day, her clapback quickly racked up more than one million likes and 80 million views, as well as replies from many notable names.

Olympian Lolo Jones tweeted, “Andrew Tate sitting in his 33 cars after he got bodied by a teenager.”

YouTuber Jacksepticeye quipped, “This isnt even murder, you straight up nuked him from orbit.”

Singer Jenny Lewis simply wrote, “BLESS,” while Questlove’s choice of GIF said it all.

Andrew’s Twitter beef with Greta comes more than four months after he was banned from Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. The decisions came amid an online campaign to deplatform him for content many have slammed as misogynistic.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed to NBC News in August that his Instagram and Facebook accounts had been permanently removed for violating the company’s policies on dangerous organizations and individuals.

A TikTok spokesperson told NBC News at the time, “Misogyny is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated on TikTok. Our investigation into this content is ongoing, as we continue to remove violative accounts and videos, and pursue measures to strengthen our enforcement, including our detection models, against this type of content.”

Tate has previously denied accusations that he’s misogynistic. In a statement to NBC News following his ban from Instagram and Facebook, he argued that Instagram was “bowing to pressure” in his removal and blamed “internet sensationalism” for portraying him as “anti women.”