Jane Fonda Arrested During Climate Change Protests On Capitol Hill (Reports)

Jane Fonda has been arrested on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, according to WUSA9.

The actress appeared to have been put into handcuffs and was escorted by police while protesting climate change in D.C., in video posted on Twitter.

Jane recently announced that she was inspired by 16-year-old high school student Greta Thunberg who has been rallying for climate change around the world. The actress revealed in an Instagram video that she has moved to Washington D.C. for four months and plans to protest every Friday at 11 AM EST, calling the movement, “Fire Drill Fridays.”

“As @gretathunberg said, “This is a crisis. We have to act like our house is on fire, because it is.” She’s right, just like the young people from Standing Rock, the kids on the islands disappearing under the Pacific and in Houston and Flint and Kern County and so many other places. They’re all right. This is an urgent, major crisis. And they’re asking our help,” the video is captioned.

“I’m going to take my body, which is kind of famous and popular right now because of the [television] series and I’m going to go to D.C. and I’m going to have a rally every Friday,” Jane said in an interview with The Washington Post.

The United States Capitol police said in a statement to Access Hollywood, “Today, the United States Capitol Police arrested 16 individuals for unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol. All were charged with D.C. Code §22-1307, Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding.”