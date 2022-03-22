‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Chris Carmack & Wife Expecting Baby Girl No. 2

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Chris Carmack is going to be a girl dad!

The 41-year-old actor and his wife, Erin Slaver, revealed they are expecting their second child together. In an Instagram post on Sunday, the two shared the exciting news that they have a baby girl on the way.

“How do you celebrate your second baby girl?? With a FIESTA course! 🪅 🎈 🎊 We are about 9 weeks away! (surprise 🎉 🌺 ✨) Thanks to all the wonderful friends who came to celebrate and to everyone who made this party unforgettable!” the couple wrote alongside their post.

They are already parents to 5-year-old daughter Kai.

Chris is best known for playing the character Dr. Atticus Lincoln on Grey’s Anatomy, and previously for his role as a handsome country star in “Nashville.”

Congrats to the couple.

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Caribbean Royal Tour: First Stop Belize!