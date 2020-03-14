‘Grey’s Anatomy’s’ Ellen Pompeo Shares ‘Love & Gratitude’ For Doctors & Nurses Fighting Coronavirus

Ellen Pompeo is recognizing the real-life doctors and nurses during the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star, who has famously played Dr. Meredith Grey on TV for more than a decade, posted a candid video on Instagram to publicly share her “love and gratitude” for the heroic healthcare professionals working to save lives around the world, as government officials continue to implement travel restrictions and advise people to self-quarantine amid growing concerns.

“Hey, everybody. This is my nurses and doctors and all the healthcare workers’ appreciation post,” Ellen said. “Many of us have the privilege to self-quarantine and isolate and try to stay healthy, and none of you have that privilege. You all have to be on the frontlines of this thing, and what is certainly bad now, but will most definitely get worse in the next couple of weeks.”

WATCH: Serena Williams Will Spend ‘6 Weeks In Solitude’ To Prevent Coronavirus

“So, this is just from me and my family to all of you to just say thank you,” she continued. “We appreciate you. We love you. Stay safe. Nurses rock. Doctors rock. And, anyone who works in a hospital or the healthcare industry, you rock. We love you. Stay safe.”

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are currently more than 150,000 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, including nearly 2,500 in the United States. President Donald Trump declared a “national emergency” on March 13 to unleash as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the public health crisis.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Shares Message From Psychic Seemingly Predicting Coronavirus

He has since expanded the country’s European travel ban to include the United Kingdom and Ireland. Under the restrictions, American citizens, green card holders and others will still be allowed to return home, however, they will be funneled into 13 airports and subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders. The President also advised, “If you don’t have to travel, I wouldn’t do it.”