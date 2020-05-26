Guess Who Is Joining The SpaceX Demo-2 Launch To Sing ‘Star Spangled Banner’?

SpaceX just got a big star to join in on the Demo-2 launch that’s being heralded as one of the defining moments of the U.S. space program.

Elon Musk’s company plans to launch two NASA astronauts on Wednesday — the first crewed mission in SpaceX history. The mission, called Demo-2, is technically the final test flight of the company’s spacecraft and it will be the first launch of NASA astronauts from the U.S. since 2011. NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will head to the International Space Station.

And who did they get to send off the astronauts in style!? Kelly Clarkson, of course! Kelly is set to perform the “Star Spangled Banner” for the big launch. The popstar and Emmy-nominated talk show is actually a big fan of all things space.

In November 2019, she chatted up two of the International Space Stations female astronauts, NASA’s Jessica Meir and Christina Koch.

Kelly chatted about everything from spacewalking to self-care. Kelly asked the two women, “What was it like the first time you made it to space? How did you feel?”

“It was an absolutely incredible feeling,” Koch said. When she saw Earth below her the first time, she thought, “I knew, yes, I am really in space.”

The world will definitely be watching during the SpaceX Demo-2 Launch on Wednesday. Full schedule below!

Live NASA coverage is as follows. All times are EDT:

Wednesday, May 27

12:15 p.m. – NASA TV launch coverage begins (continues through docking) 4:33 p.m. – Liftoff 5:22 p.m. – Crew Dragon phase burn 6:05 p.m. – Far-field manual flight test 7:05 p.m. – Astronaut downlink event from Crew Dragon

7:30 p.m. – Administrator postlaunch news conference at Kennedy Administrator Bridenstine Kathy Lueders SpaceX representative Kirk Shireman NASA Chief Astronaut Pat Forrester



A media phone bridge will be available for this event. Launch commentary will switch to NASA TV’s Media Channel.

Thursday, May 28

7:20 a.m. – Astronaut downlink event from Crew Dragon

11:39 a.m. – Docking

1:55 p.m. – Hatch Open

2:25 p.m. – Welcome ceremony

4:15 p.m. – Post-Arrival News Conference at Johnson Administrator Bridenstine Mark Geyer, director, NASA’s Johnson Space Center NASA Chief Astronaut Pat Forrester



Friday, May 29