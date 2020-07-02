Guess Who Will Play The Final Princess Margaret In ‘The Crown’?

“The Crown’s” final Princess Margaret has been cast!

The hit Netflix show’s Twitter account confirmed that the role will be played by British actress Lesley Manville.

“I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret. The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses and I really don’t want to let the side down,” the 64-year-old actress said in a statement. “Furthermore, to play siblings with my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy.”

RELATED: Princess Margaret: The Story Behind The Royal Rebel

Helena Bonham Carter most recently played Princess Margaret, and prior to that Vanessa Kirby held down the role as the spirited sister of Queen Elizabeth II.

Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret in the fifth season of The Crown. pic.twitter.com/R5aZEBOW0t — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 2, 2020

RELATED: Helena Bonham Carter Visited A Medium To Get Late Princess Margaret’s Blessing For ‘The Crown’

The role will be a big one, but Manville is well-positioned to take it on. She received an Oscar nomination in 2018 for her role alongside Daniel Day Lewis in “The Phantom Thread” and has starred in the films “Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “Ordinary Love,” and “Hampstead.”

Staunton, 64, will play Queen Elizabeth II on “The Crown,” a role that started with Claire Foy and Olivia Colman.

The upcoming season of “The Crown” will tackle the 1980s for the famous royal family and it will also introduce new characters, including Princess Diana played by Emma Corrin.

PHOTOS:Princess Margaret Through The Years: The Royal’s Most Glamorous Moments