Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Walk 2023 CMT Award Show Red Carpet Together For First Time

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had a special date night at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

The pair are no strangers to red carpets, but this was the first time they ever attended this particular award show together, and they both rocked suits for the special occasion.

Blake looked handsome in a grey button up shirt, black vest, jacket and blue jeans. Meanwhile, his wife put a fun spin on her suit wearing oversized black blazer, white button-up shirt, tie, sparky gold mini skirt and knee-high black boots.

Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Kelsea Ballerini & More Turn Heads At 2023 CMT Music Awards View Gallery

The two also have special roles during the show—they’re performing! Gwen is hitting the stage with Carly Pearce while Blake is singing solo.

The CMT Awards aired Sunday April 2 on CBS.