Gwen Stefani Grabs Blake Shelton’s Butt Multiple Times Onstage In Cheeky Concert Surprise

Blake Shelton is apparently quite a handful for Gwen Stefani – and that’s just how she likes it!

The music and fashion icon playfully grabbed her country crooner husband’s butt onstage during a recent performance of her “Just A Girl” residency show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

Fan video posted to social media showed Gwen pinching Blake’s rear multiple times after he delighted the audience with a surprise cameo.

What a way for @gwenstefani to introduce her husband @blakeshelton “ I love you guys but i hate to tell you this, I love someone else .. BLAKE SHELTON” 🎥 : Claudia Reyes pic.twitter.com/RXSSGPIjvW — Kate🇵🇭❤️Gwen&BlakeShelton❤️ (@forgwenandblake) October 24, 2021

The pair teamed up for their smash duet “Nobody But You” and Gwen made a confession to the audience about her affection for Blake as she introduced him.

“I love you guys, but I hate to tell you this: I love somebody else even more than I love you,” the 52-year-old teased. “And his name is Blake Shelton!”

Gwen went on to straddle her beau with one leg as they embraced, a move she’s pulled during previous concerts. Blake clearly loves the attention from his superstar wife and reminding fans that they’re officially Mr. and Mrs.!

“Gwen Shelton, everybody,” the 45-year-old said to the cheering crowd, while also bowing down to the No Doubt frontwoman.

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani: Cute Couple Shots! View Gallery

Gwen and Blake tied the knot over Fourth of July weekend after more than five years together and it seems their honeymoon phase is still in full swing!

Earlier this month, the songstress celebrated their one-year engagement anniversary with an Instagram video of never-before-seen moments from the night Blake proposed.

Gwen’s “Just A Girl” residency runs through Nov. 6.

— Erin Biglow