Gwen Stefani Honors Her Love With Fashion Icon Award Speech: ‘I Love You, Blake Shelton, You’re A Babe’

Gwen Stefani was being honored for her iconic fashion at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards but she couldn’t help but give a special shout-out to her loves Blake Shelton and her kids.

The 50-year-old superstar singer-songwriter was introduced by designer Jeremy Scott who honored Gwen with the Fashion Icon Award. She’s the second person to ever receive the honors, Victoria Beckham was first last year.

“Blake Shelton, look. Icon wow, this is hard to digest,” Gwen said when she took the mic after accepting the award.

“I feel like I just always, always loved fashion it was just one of those very instinctual things partly because of my mom my grandma, my great-grandma, my grandma sewed my mom’s clothes. My mom would come home from school and my grandma would have made her prom dress,” Gwen reflected.

Gwen has fashion in her bloodline. She spoke to Access Hollywood on the red carpet ahead of receiving the award where she looked back on some of her iconic fashion choices.



“So I feel like my favorite thing in my life was to go to the fabric store with my mom and pick out, you know, different looks and do different Christmas looks. It was always there. So the fact that this is happening right now is hard to imagine, because it’s just what I do I love fashion and I think one of the biggest blessings of the whole thing is just all the amazing, talented designers and people that have like taught me all the things that I know because I used to hate fashion that’s for the rich people you can’t get those clothes. I’m just going to go to the thrift store and make my own thing. That’s what I did my whole life,” Gwen explained.

The fashion guru also revealed that she’s going to be giving her award trophy to her 11-year-old son Zuma.

“I’m going to give this to Zuma anyway, I love you guys.”

Gwen ended her speech with a sweet tribute to her boyfriend, “You inspire me all the time I love you, Blake Shelton. You’re a babe.”

Blake also gave an expletive-filled message to his love Gwen while accepting his People’s Choice Award for country artist. While audiences watching television couldn’t quite make out what he said because he was bleeped, some on Twitter believe he said, “I love the s**t out of you.”

