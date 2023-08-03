Gwen Stefani Says Her & Blake Shelton’s Marriage ‘Just Works’ In Heartwarming Video

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are proof that opposites attract – and make a strong couple!

This past weekend, the songstress shared a TikTok video featuring sweet glimpses at her and her husband’s marriage.

The video featured clips of their more glamorous moments working on “The Voice” and performing onstage, as well as their casual quality time enjoying the outdoors in Blake’s native Oklahoma.

In her caption, Gwen reflected on how her and the country crooner’s differences have only made their love story that much sweeter.

“When you’re with a guy from Oklahoma who rides tractors and you’re from Orange County, but it just works,” she wrote.

The No Doubt vocalist set the video to the bridge of her new single “True Babe,” which was clearly inspired by her and Blake’s romance!

“And we’re from two different worlds / but you still call me your pretty girl / Before you, it was all a blur / Come on and call me your pretty girl, pretty girl,” she sings.

“Pretty girl” has long been Blake’s pet name for Gwen. She revealed his touching term of endearment while playing a game of “Burning Questions” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last year.

“I didn’t make that up! He made it up,” she shared at the time. “Yes, he calls me ‘pretty girl.'”

Gwen and Blake announced their relationship in 2015, and they tied the knot nearly six years later at the “God’s Country” singer’s Oklahoma ranch.

Last month, the couple celebrated two years of marriage. Blake marked the milestone on Instagram, sharing a photo from their nuptials and writing, “Happy anniversary @gwenstefani!!!! Every day has been the best day since I met you.”

Gwen, meanwhile, shared a video montage of moments from their life together. She captioned it, ” happy anniversary @blakeshelton i love u !!!”