Gwen Stefani Thanks Blake Shelton For Helping Raise Her Boys In Touching Father’s Day Post

Gwen Stefani is sharing a special Father’s Day message for her main squeeze, Blake Shelton.

Gwen took to Instagram to wish Blake a happy Father’s Day and she shared a slew of family photos of her kiddos spending quality time with the country music singer.

Gwen captioned the collage of snaps, “happy father’s day @blakeshelton thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou! G❤️K❤️Z❤️A gx.”

The touching post comes as Gwen and Blake head toward their 5-year dating anniversary. The two first became an item back inn November 2015.

Gwen, who has three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, Apollo 6, from her previous marriage to rocker Gavin Rossdale. Gwen filed for divorce from Gavin in August 2015 after 14 years of marriage after allegations that he had been cheating on her surfaced.

The No Doubt frontwoman began dating Blake shortly after her divorce after meeting on “The Voice.” The couple, who many called unlikely due to their differing musical backgrounds, both bonded over their recent heartbreak. Blake had just split from his wife, Miranda Lambert.

But their love was clearly the lasting kind, and Blake has become a permanent fixture in Gwen’s sons’ lives. The kids have been quarantining with Gwen and Blake at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch and it’s safe to say he is a totally hands-on dad.

In the sweet snaps Gwen shared, Blake can be seen taking the kids fishing, enjoying family nights, exploring the ranch and so much more.

This isn’t the first time Gwen has gushed over Blake’s parenting skills and ease at joining her lifestyle. In 2019, she told Hoda Kotb on the “Today” show, “He is a good dad, actually. He’s been helping me out a lot.” She added, “I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You gotta get home, I need some help.’ It’s hard. I’ve got three boys.”

And as of what’s next? Rumors have been swirling that Blake and Gwen are ready to tie the knot and could be eyeing a date this year or next. The two most recently celebrated Blake’s birthday at the ranch on Saturday. Could a wedding be soon to follow?

