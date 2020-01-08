Gwen Stefani Thrilled To Perform With Blake Shelton At 2020 Grammys: ‘Never In My Wildest Dreams Could I Imagine This’

A couple who sings together, stays together! And while adorable couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are no strangers to collaborating on music together, the two will take on another media milestone together when they perform as a duo at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

“Nobody but you, @gwenstefani, that I’d want to share this year’s @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage with! Tune-in Jan. 26th to watch our performance!” Blake captioned an Instagram post of the announcement.

Gwen was equally as excited about the news and reshared the announcement with her own special message. “Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this!😳🤔🙏🏻 #yesplease #myfavoritecountrysinger #nobodybutyou,” the 50-year-old singer wrote.

The singers’ respective captions hint that not only will the two grace the stage together at the awards show, but the couple will be performing their song “Nobody But You,” a duet off of Blake’s album “Fully Loaded: God’s Country.”

Blake’s titular track from his album is nominated for Best Solo Country Performance. So not only will we get to see Gwen rock the stage, she’ll also be cheering on her man from the crowd!