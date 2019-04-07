Gwen Stefani Totally Rocks Out To Blake Shelton At The 2019 ACM Awards

Gwen Stefani was Blake Shelton’s No. 1 fan at the 2019 ACM Awards on Sunday!

As Blake took the stage to sing his hit, “God’s Country,” Gwen made sure to get on her feet and groove right along! She also sweetly sang all the lyrics, because she’s awesome like that.

The duo skipped out on the arrivals carpet, instead opting to head straight into the award show. Inside the show, the duo cuddled up in their seats and laughed as Blake participated in host Reba’s opening speech. Blake hilariously got up from his seat and cheers’d his gigantic beer!

The two were dressed to the nines too! Gwen dazzled in a sparkling, silver minidress while Blake was suited up and booted up!

Blake and Gwen have become a permanent fixture at country music shows — and we can get used to that.

