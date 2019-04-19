Gwyneth Paltrow Gave Kate Hudson The Most On-Brand Birthday Surprise Ever

Kicking off 40 on a healthy note!

As fellow wellness gurus, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson spent the Fabletics mogul’s birthday in the best way they know how: getting their sweat on.

Gwyneth treated her pal to a special yoga session (and a huge bouquet of purple balloons) to celebrate the “Almost Famous” star’s milestone year on Friday. The ladies dressed cozily in sweatshirts and posed for a sisterly photo.

“Birthday yoga and a surprise for my little sister @katehudson 💖💖💖,” the Goop creator captioned the photo. “You radiate happiness and make everything fun. We all love you so much.”

The 46-year-old also welcomed Kate into the 40s club with a cheeky hashtag: “#lordylordylookwhos40”

Considering Gwyneth is a yoga obsessive – and took credit for starting the trend last year – we’re not surprised that she chose it as her way to celebrate her bestie’s birthday.

The surprise also makes sense for Kate, who has been on a total health kick since welcoming her daughter, Rani Rose, last October. The mom of three has been showing off her impressive fitness routines on Instagram, and she recently gushed to her followers about her progress.

“Okay my friends, wanted to share! I’m a couple lbs from goal weight!” the Weight Watchers ambassador gushed on Thursday, her last day as a 39-year-old. “I’ve done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy, although I have been disciplined.”

