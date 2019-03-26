Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Shaded By Her Daughter For Posting An Unwanted Selfie!

According to her daughter Apple, Gwyneth Paltrow majorly broke Insta-code with this selfie!

The 14-year-old wasn’t happy with her mom after she tried to capture a Kodak moment on their family ski trip over the weekend.

The “Avengers: Infinity War” star took to Instagram on Sunday to post a pic of her and Apple on the chairlift decked out in their ski gear.

Apple called out her mom in the comment section saying, “Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent.”

Defending the innocent post, Gwyneth replied, “You can’t even see your face!”

I think we have all been there when our parents decide to post an unflattering photo!

But, at least some of the “Shallow Hal” alums famous friends were there to appreciate the sweet pic.

“Sweet xxx,” Jennifer Garner commented.

“💞💞💞,” Kate Boseworth added.

Friend of the family Sara Foster even mentioned that she will be joining the girls on their family outing!

“See you tomorrow,” she said.

Flattering or not, you can’t deny the love between this gorgeous mother-daughter duo.

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow Sued For Alleged Hit & Run Skiing Accident: She ‘Got Up, Turned & Skied Away’