Gwyneth Paltrow Is Officially Retiring From Marvel Franchise As She Says She’s ‘Too Old To Be In A Suit’

Gwyneth Paltrow confirms she is hanging up her tight-fitting superhero suit and leaving the Marvel movies behind.

The 46-year-old actress has made a name for herself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Pepper Potts, secretary and eventual girlfriend to Iron Man. But, she plans to retire the character following the release of “Avengers: Endgame” this summer.

“I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” she told Variety.

“I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it.”

Gwyneth revealed that she was good friends with “Iron Man” director, Jon Favreau.

“It was such a wonderful experience making the first “Iron Man” and then to watch how important it became to fans,” she said.

The “Shallow Hal” actress didn’t rule out a cameo appearance in the future, though.

“Of course, if they said, ‘Can you come back for a day?’ I will always be there if they need me,” she explained.

Gwyneth also shared her opinion on Marvel’s “Black Panther” Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

“I loved ‘Black Panther.’ I thought it was a really powerful movie and culturally very important. So that’s great that it was nominated. I mean that’s so cool.”

Despite leaving her own superhero character behind , it sounds like Gwyneth is still a huge supporter of her fellow superheroes.