Gwyneth Paltrow Honors Both Her Husband & Ex With Back-To-Back Birthday Tributes

Talk about a modern family! Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s conscious uncoupling is still going strong.

The former spouses proved they’re two of the friendliest exes in Hollywood over the weekend, thanks to a thoughtful gesture from Gwyneth.

The Oscar winner penned a sweet birthday tribute for Chris on Saturday, noting his special role in her life despite their high-profile split.

“Happy Birthday CAJM. This is a special one. We love you so much. #42,” she captioned a cute selfie of the pair, with the Coldplay frontman’s ear-to-ear grin taking center stage.

Chris turned 42 on Saturday and Goop’s photo features the two of them standing on a porch with the same number seen above their heads. The pair famously announced their decision to part ways in 2014 after 10 years of marriage, and share two kids – daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12.

They’ve clearly made their post-divorce lives work for them, but the musician isn’t the only man in Gwyneth’s life who got a heartfelt shoutout this week.

Just one day earlier, she honored new husband Brad Falchuk with a swoon-worthy Instagram message and cozy-looking selfie.

“It’s your birthday, but it’s really feels like you are the gift. Not just to me, and to @izzyfalchuk and Brody, but to all of us who are fortunate enough to know and love you,” Gwyneth wrote, including Brad’s two kids from his first marriage in her post.

“You are my rock, my true north, my favorite person to eat with, to travel with. You are a true friend. You want only what is for the highest good. You always help me see what I can’t. I am so happy you were born @bradfalchuk I love you so much,” she added, alongside a heart emoji.

Gwyneth and Brad tied the knot back in September at her East Hamptons home. They first met when the Marvel alum had a guest-starring role on “Glee,” which Brad co-created.

He and Chris are apparently on good terms as well. In addition to appearing together on Goop’s Instagram, she revealed on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” in January that Chris even tagged along on her and Brad’s holiday honeymoon in the Maldives along with all four kids and a few close family friends.

— Erin Biglow