Gwyneth Paltrow Says Dakota Johnson Is An ‘Absolute Gem’ In Adorable Birthday Post

It’s just one big happy family!

Gwyneth Paltrow sent Dakota Johnson some birthday love with an adorable post on Instagram!

Happy 30th birthday to this absolute gem 💙

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

“Happy 30th birthday to this absolute gem,” the “Politician” star wrote alongside a black-and-white picture of the “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress.

Dakota is about to celebrate her two-year anniversary with the Goop founder’s ex-husband Chris Martin. Chris was married to Gwyneth for 11 years before splitting in 2014. Dakota and Chris were first romantically linked in October 2017.

Consciously throupling

A post shared by Derek Blasberg (@derekblasberg) on

And it’s no surprise that Gwyneth is so friendly with her ex’s love!

Back in May, an insider told PEOPLE that the lifestyle guru “has worked hard to integrate Dakota into family life — even suggesting that she join family vacations.”

“It’s very important to her to be on good terms with Chris’s girlfriends,” the source added. “She’s not at all threatened by Dakota and loves that Chris is happy — she’s very secure about sex and relationships and is not competitive in that way.”

The insider also noted that the “Avengers” star is “very much in love with her husband” Brad Falchuk, and she just loves being around her family, which includes Dakota.

The birthday tribute is seriously just another reason why Gwyneth and Chris are the epitome of ex-couple goals!

