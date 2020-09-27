Gwyneth Paltrow Strips Down To ‘Birthday Suit’ To Celebrate Turning 48 & Daughter Can’t Deal

Gwyneth Paltrow has nothing to hide!

The Oscar winner celebrated turning 48 on Sunday with a nude photo on Instagram, tastefully covering herself with only her arms while also sporting a megawatt smile.

“In nothing but my birthday suit today,” she wrote in a cheeky caption, also giving a shoutout to her own Goop label’s body butter for “making me think I can still get my kit off.”

Famous friends including Olivia Wilde, Chelsea Handler and more flocked to the comment section with applause for Gwyneth’s confidence and undeniably fit figure, and others chimed in with loving tributes.

“Happy Birthday! What a beautiful girl you are and inspiring in so many ways,” Courteney Cox remarked.

Vanessa Hudgens weighed in with fewer words but made her feelings just as clear with a simple and relatable “Wow.”

Not everyone was on board with Gwyneth going natural, however. The star’s daughter, Apple Martin, declared her opinion in the way only a 16-year-old can do best.

“MOM,” she wrote, much to the A-lister’s amusement.

— Erin Biglow