Gwyneth Paltrow Sunbathes Topless With Husband Brad Falchuk In Italy

Gwyneth Paltrow is ready to soak up the sun!

The Oscar winner heated up her Instagram page with a topless selfie alongside husband Brad Falchuk on Friday. Gwyneth and the TV producer posed together while lounging on vacation in Italy, and the Hollywood A-lister shared more peeks at their luxe getaway.

Gwyneth, 50, included photos of a stone villa and serene landscape, along with her teenage son, Moses, sipping coffee in a local café. However, snaps of a mouth-watering cannoli, plates of pasta, and fresh-looking bread and cheese appeared to steal the show!

Though the Goop founder’s sun-kissed snap was first in her carousel, the food pics caught the attention of multiple fans and famous friends, including Katy Perry – who echoed in a cheeky comment what many followers were likely thinking, too!

“I can smell that cheese brt,” the music superstar wrote alongside a melting emoji.

Viva Italia!

— Erin Biglow