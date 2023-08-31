Janet Jackson Wraps European Vacation In ‘Breathtaking’ Italian Countryside

Janet Jackson enjoyed quite the summer “Escapade”!

The music superstar, 57, wrapped her European vacation this week and commemorated the trip with a round of Instagram photos from what appeared to be her final stop in Italy. Janet donned a breezy pink caftan and wide-brimmed hat while posing with hairstylist pal Chris Rios Riggio for one snap and she also included a series of peeks at the stunning landscape.

“We rounded out our summer vacation at the breathtaking @Tenuta_Negroamaro in Puglia, Italy. The hotel grounds are so peaceful & relaxing and it’s such a blessing to be able to spend quality time with my baby 🥰” the singer wrote in her caption on Aug. 30.

Janet kicked off her getaway earlier in the month with a cute Insta selfie alongside Chris and friend Tasha Smith, teasing to followers that the trio was on an “Italian girl’s trip.” The post also featured stunning photos of a beachside sunset and local art, and Tasha also shared her excitement to enjoy the sights with her famous friend.

“Nothing like fun in the sun with the girls you love,” the actress commented, adding a string of pink heart emojis.

Italy wasn’t the group’s only stop! Janet previously shared looks at their time in Portugal, which appeared to be a personal fave for the icon.

“The village of Melides in Portugal is so charming… the shops, the architecture, the people… we loved it. Swipe to see a few more photos including one of Rui who owns a wonderful shop named Vida Dura that sells beautiful hand painted home decor and gorgeous flowers,” Janet wrote on Instagram.

The singer certainly deserves some R&R! Weeks before heading abroad, Janet wrapped her Together Again tour, which proved to be her most successful run in a decades-spanning career. According to Billboard, the 37-date show grossed nearly $51 million in ticket sales, topping the previous best from her All For You tour more than 20 years earlier.