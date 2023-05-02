Gwyneth Paltrow Teases Details About Past Romances With Brad Pitt & Ben Affleck

Gwyneth Paltrow is dishing on her romantic past on “Call Her Daddy”!

Podcast host Alex Cooper dropped a teaser for her interview with the Goop founder on Tuesday, and she didn’t hold back when it came to questions about the star’s A-list ex-boyfriends.

“You have the most stacked roster of any person that has ever come on ‘Call Her Daddy,’ Gwyneth,” Alex says as Gwyneth laughs. “I’m not kidding. Brad Pitt. Ben Affleck. I’m like, ‘What?’ Tell us your tips.”

“And those are just the ones you know about,” the actress quips back.

“Would you be willing to maybe drop a name of someone that’s A-list that the world doesn’t know about?” Alex asks.

The promo then cuts to the podcaster playing a game of “Brad or Ben” with Gwyneth – and before it can begin, the “Iron Man” star hilariously answers “Brad”!

Alex then gets into the actual game, where she asks Gwyneth a series of questions about the two men, including which was more romantic and who was better in bed.

“Brad was like the sort of major chemistry love of your life, and Ben was like technically excellent,” Gwyneth responds to one of the questions.

Fans won’t have to wait long to find out Gwyneth’s full answers! Her “Call Her Daddy” episode drops Wednesday at 12 a.m. ET and Tuesday at 9 p.m. PT on Spotify.