Julia Roberts Posts Rare Pic With Husband Danny Moder On Anniversary

Julia Roberts took to Instagram to celebrate 18 years of marriage with hubby Danny Moder. The Oscar-winner shared a pic of her giving Moder a smooch on the cheek, writing, “✨18 years✨ #heckyes.”

The couple met in 2000 while both working on the film “The Mexican.” Roberts starred in the film alongside Brad Pitt and Moder was a camera operator (now cinematographer). They would eventually wed in 2002.

On an episode of pal Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast in 2018, the “Pretty Woman” star admitted that meeting Moder changed her life.

“I think that first kind of real ‘seismic shift’ was meeting Danny, getting married to Danny,” Roberts said. “That was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way… He truly, to this day, to this minute, is just my favorite human. I’m more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just more than anybody. Really, we’re so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other’s company.”

Roberts and Moder have three kids together: twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 15, and Henry, 13. The cinematographer posted an even rarer pic of the full family together this past Mother’s Day, captioning the pic, “That pretty mama in the middle. We love you so much.”