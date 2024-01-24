Gypsy Rose Blanchard Introduces Her & Husband Ryan Anderson’s New Puppy

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is welcoming a new addition to her family!

The former inmate and husband Ryan Anderson adopted a new puppy and Gypsy introduced their furry friend in a sweet Instagram video this week.

“This is Pixie,” the 32-year-old began, holding up a tiny black-and-white pup to the camera.

Gypsy confirmed that Pixie is an eight-week-old Malshi “sweetheart” who is “already spoiled rotten.”

The viral sensation went on to explain that adding a pet to the household is one small step for her and Ryan as they decide what their future holds as potential parents.

“Right now I just wanted to get something that we both can kind of have, to take care of and just have as an addition to the family,” Gypsy said of little Pixie. “We’re not ready to have a baby yet, so this was like the next best thing.”

Gypsy and Ryan tied the knot in 2022 while she was still incarcerated for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Since her release from prison last month after serving eight years of a 10-year sentence, she and Ryan have increased their public profile and social media presence.

The couple spoke recently with Access Hollywood about their life goals and Ryan praised Gypsy for clapping back at online trolls.

“I did like that my wife fought for me. It does feel good. Don’t mess with this one … She’s a firecracker,” he smiled.