Hailee Steinfeld Is ‘So Excited’ For Fans To See ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’: I Think ‘It Will Resonate’

Hailee Steinfeld is excited for fans to finally see “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”!

“This night, first of all, is so incredible and so surreal,” the actress, who voices Gwen Stacy in the new film, told Access Hollywood at its premiere. “This film has been over four years in the making, so we’re here! My friend [Miles Morales voice actor] Shameik [Moore] and I have been joking for many, many months now about how many more sessions we have on this thing, and it’s done, it’s out, it’s about to become yours!”

“We’re so excited for people to be able to see this and take away the world from it. There’s a lot in it, and I think and hope it will resonate with many,” she added.

Hailee also reflected on the stage of their lives that teens Miles and Gwen are in “Across the Spider-Verse” and how relatable that chapter is.

“One of the main storylines in this film is the fact that they are going through that point in their life where you’re just trying to figure it all out,” she shared. You’re trying to figure out yourself, you’re trying to figure out your purpose, and how to find your walk and find yourself and be yourself unapologetically. That’s so hard to do, and especially at that point in your life, you’re just really trying to get it right. So I absolutely can relate to both of them.”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” hits theaters June 2.