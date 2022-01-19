Oprah Winfrey, Kerry Washington, Paris Hilton and More Remember André Leon Talley

André Leon Talley is being remembered by many of his famous friends in Hollywood and the fashion world.

The former creative director of Vogue has passed away at the age of 73 on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at a hospital in White Plains, N.Y., a post on his Instagram page confirmed. His cause of death has not been made public at this time.

The trailblazer changed the fashion world, serving as Vogue’s creative director starting back in 1988 through 1995. He continued at the company as an Editor-At-Large from 1998 through 2013 when he left the company. He worked alongside current Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for years.

He has worked at Women’s Wear Daily, W, as well as the New York Times. Talley has not only worked as a journalist, but he has also penned multiple books including his most recent autobiography, “The Chiffon Trenches: A Memoir.”

Kerry Washington shared a photo of the duo along with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, “Oh Andre! Heaven is not ready for you darling!!!!!! The whole afterlife is going to be just too fabulous now. Ugh! You blessed us! Sir! You blessed us with your charm and wit and your taste for the exceptional. You will shine so brightly from the heavens that we will know what true stardom looks like. And we will gaze up at you always. In awe. And with gratitude. Rest In Peace #AndreLeonTalley.”

Viola Davis also shared a photo of her and Andre together and captioned the post with, “RIP Andre Leon Talley. Rest well King.”

Oprah Winfrey commented on André’s Instagram post which announced his passing, writing, “Another LEGEND gone. Not to be duplicated.”

Natalia Bryant, Andy Cohen, Hailee Steinfeld and more are posting tributes and sharing their memories with the late fashion icon.

I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 19, 2022

So sad to hear the news about @OfficialALT 😢 You brought so much vibrancy and personality to the fashion world and there will never be someone like you! You are a pioneering fashion legend forever, Rest In Peace 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/8D1SrLQund — ParisHilton.eth (@ParisHilton) January 19, 2022