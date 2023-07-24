Hailey Bieber, Jonas Brothers, Kate Hudson & More Nominated For 2023 Streamy Awards

The 2023 Streamys are nearly here!

This year’s event is ready to celebrate the biggest content creators in digital media with 16-time Streamy nominee and seven-time winner MatPat set to host, Access Hollywood confirms.

YouTube sensation MrBeast leads the nomination list with five nods, and Hollywood celebrities are also among those recognized.

Hailey Bieber, the Jonas Brothers, Kate Hudson, Paris Hilton and “Riverdale” stars Lili Reinhart, Camila Medes and Madelaine Petsch will vie for the Crossover Award, which recognizes public figures who are slaying the content creation game and “embracing digital culture and demonstrating best practices,” per the Streamys.

Fan-favorite music stars will also take part, with A-listers Meghan Trainor, Sam Smith and newcomer Ice Spice all up for the first-ever Rolling Stone Sound of the Year Award.

And, Breakout Creator nominees include Alix Earle, Drew Afualo, Dylan Mulvaney and other fresh talent crushing it in the creator space.

The 13th annual Streamy Awards will stream Live Sunday, Aug. 27 at 6 pm PT / 9pm ET on Streamy Awards social channels.