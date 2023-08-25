TikTok Star Alix Earle Shuts Down Nose Job Speculation & Admits Her Face Has Changed ‘So Much’

Alix Earle is setting the record straight on her cosmetic surgery history.

The TikTok star addressed nose job speculation in a new selfie video posted on Aug. 23, admitting that even she understands why people might think she’d gone under the knife.

Alix showed a throwback photo of herself and pointed out how different her nose looked when she was younger, acknowledging that she hadn’t yet mastered her current makeup skills.

“I genuinely think that I got a nose job in my sleep,” she joked, before pointing to the old pic. “Look at my nose. Like granted I didn’t know how to use nose contour at the time. But it’s crazy how much your nose grows into your face.”

The 22-year-old went on to recall how past boyfriends were even skeptical about her glow-up and questioned whether she was telling them the truth.

“I’ve shown them young photos of me like going through puberty and they’re like, ‘I literally don’t believe you,'” she said, adding, “They ask my parents like, ‘Did she have a nose job?'”

Though Alix made it clear that her nose is still her own, she isn’t afraid to acknowledge what she has had tweaked over the years.

The influencer continued the conversation in the comment section, telling one fan that lip filler has also played a role in her evolving appearance. And she didn’t hold back when discussing her breast augmentation in a candid video last year, telling followers why she saw no point in keeping the procedure to herself.

TikTok Star Alix Earle & Braxton Berrios & More Couples At The 2023 ESPY Awards View Gallery

“From the start, I decided I was going to be open with this, especially on social media,” she explained. “If you’re paying to get something done, wouldn’t you want people to notice? Like, I paid all that money for a surgery and [if] no one noticed anything different about me, I’d be pissed.”

The Unwell co-founder has even documented her botox appointments, but don’t think she’s trying to convince anyone to alter themselves in a way they may not want to.

“This is also not me convincing anyone to get a boob job. You should love yourself. But if there is something you want to do for yourself, then do it. Don’t care about what other people think,” Alix added.