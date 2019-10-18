Hailey Bieber Shares Gorgeous Inside Look At Her Final Wedding Dress Fitting: ‘I Feel Beautiful’

As Hailey Bieber got started planning her South Carolina wedding celebration to husband Justin Bieber, there was one detail she had her heart set on: her wedding dress designer.

“From day one, I said I want [Off-White CEO] Virgil [Abloh] to do my dress,” she said in a behind-the-scenes video of her final wedding gown fitting, which Vogue shared on YouTube on Oct. 18.

“I didn’t want somebody who was a wedding dress designer,” she continued. “I just feel like my style and my street style is such a part of who I am, and Virgil has kind of always been in my corner since the beginning.”

Virgil and his team spent over a year on the dress and veil – which were handmade by at least ten people each – and the end result was nothing short of stunning.

The off-the-shoulder lace gown featured tons of tiny touches: embroidered flowers, arrow designs and the words “WEDDING DRESS” stitched in pearls in Off-White’s iconic quotation marks.

“I’ve done a number of red carpet dresses for special moments before, but this would be the first for a wedding, especially for a close friend,” Virgil said of the creation. “The gratifying side of designing for Hailey, in this case, is that I know her personality. For her, I wanted something fun and youthful just the same, but still traditional. What I think is most important for her on this day is showcasing the woman that she is.”

“I’ve known Justin for a couple years as well, too, and I wanted to make something that made him look in Hailey’s eyes and see that she’s the most beautiful woman for him,” he continued. “So, that’s a lot of what the dress silhouette was inspired by, is bringing an emotion to the moment that he sees her walk down the aisle with the veil on and sort of lifts it up.”

When Hailey tried her dress on at the Montage Hotel in Los Angeles for the last time before her wedding day, she was speechless.

“I feel good. I feel beautiful,” she later gushed as she prepared to put on her veil – which she called the “icing on the cake.”

