Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation After Justin Bieber’s ‘Mom and Dad’ Post

Not so fast Beliebers, Justin and Hailey Bieber aren’t expecting their first child together.

The pop superstar sparked speculation on Monday when he posted a photo on Instagram of him and his wife looking fabulous in a black-and-white snapshot, writing alongside the post, “Mom and dad.”

Those three words sent the “Sorry” singer’s fans into a frenzy, leading to speculation that he and Hailey could be expecting their first child.

But Hailey was quick to correct her husband. She commented on his post, writing, “I think you should maybe change this caption to Dog Mom and Dad before anyone gets it twisted.”

The pair posted several pictures from their weekend fun on Instagram which included a snap of Hailey taking a sip of a drink which appeared to be a cocktail.

This isn’t the first time Justin has spoken about having children. Last year he told Ellen DeGeneres that he’s following Hailey’s lead when it comes to kids.

“I think it’s up to Hailey because it’s her body,” he told the talk show host.



The couple got married at a New York courthouse in September 2018, just two months after getting engaged. A year later, they threw a massive wedding party at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

