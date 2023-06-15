Hailie Sahar Stuns In New ‘Star Traveler’ Video With Inspiring Message For Pride Month

Hailie Sahar is ready for universal domination!

The singer, actress and activist goes galactic in the empowering video for her new single “Star Traveler,” which features Hailie as a futuristic video game character who helps a bullied transgender teen find their confidence.

Hailie dons multiple jaw-dropping costumes in the clip, which dropped in celebration of Pride Month, while providing her smooth vocals and choreography against a catchy electronic beat.

Watch the full video here!

In addition to her rising pop stardom, Hailie is known for her work in Ryan Murphy’s acclaimed FX series “Pose” and has dedicated her artistic vision to more projects that amplify and raise awareness about the LGBTQ+ experience.

The multi-hyphenate has also executive produced the anti-crime documentary “Beyond Ed Buck,” now streaming on multiple platforms. According to a press release, the film “takes a look at internalized homophobia, the psychological root of predatory behaviors, and provides a deeper exploration of challenges faced by the Black and Brown LGBTQ+ community.”

What’s next for Hailie? Catch her as the iconic trans-rights hero Sir Lady Java in an upcoming biopic.