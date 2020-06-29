‘Hairspray’ Star Nikki Blonsky Comes Out As Gay On TikTok

Nikki Blonsky, best known for her starring role as Tracy Turnblad in the 2007 “Hairspray” film, is showing some pride on TikTok!

The 31-year-old star shared a video dancing to Diana Ross’ “I’m Coming Out,” captioning it, “”Hi, it’s Nikki Blonsky from the movie I’m Gay! #pride #imcomingout #hairspray.”

The Golden Globe nominee also shared a colorful post on her Instagram, featuring rainbow confetti and the words “I’M GAY!”

Nikki’s fans were quick to show her support on social media. One fan tweeted, “happy #Pride to my queen, a true gay icon @NikkiBlonsky.” In the comments of Nikki’s TikTok, one user referenced “You Can’t Stop The Beat” from “Hairspray,” writing, “YOU CANNOT STOP THE RHYTHM OF TWO HEARTS IN LOVE TODAYYYY,” to which Nikki responded, “No ya can’t! 🌈🌈🌈💜”

This isn’t Nikki’s first post to gain attention on TikTok—last week, she started the #BaltimoreChallenge, lip-syncing along to her own rendition of “Good Morning Baltimore” from Hairspray.

— by Katcy Stephan