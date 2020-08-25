Halle Berry Files To Represent Herself In Divorce Case (Reports)

Halle Berry is taking matters into her own hands. According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the 54-year-old Oscar winner has filed to represent herself in her ongoing divorce case with Olivier Martinez.

The documents reveal that Halle’s former attorney, Maria Zakiyan Beck, signed off on the change. Meanwhile, Olivier is represented by attorney Laura Wasser.

The couple announced their split in 2015, telling Access Hollywood in a statement, “It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce. We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus for what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life, and we hope that you respect our, and most importantly our children’s privacy, as we go through this difficult period.”

They share one son together, 6-year-old Maceo.

TMZ initially revealed that the pair finalized their divorce in December 2016, but reported in 2018 that Halle and Olivier had yet to finalize a formal custody arrangement over their son, prompting a return to court. It appears that this divorce is not effectively finalized due to the fact that several matters have yet to be resolved.

Halle and Olivier began dating in 2010 and publicly confirmed their engagement in March 2012. They married at Chateau des Conde in Vallery, France in July 2013. The former couple welcomed a son, Maceo, together in October 2013.

This was Olivier’s first marriage and Halle’s third. She was previously married to baseball player David Justice from 1993 – 1997, then singer Eric Benet from 2001 – 2005.

Halle has recently teased a romance with a mystery man, posting a photo of their entangled feet in July, and a similar snap in August for her 54th birthday.