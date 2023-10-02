Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Split After 4 Years Of Marriage

It’s over for Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith.

The “Queen & Slim” star, 37, has filed for divorce from the “‘Dawson’s Creek” alum, 45, after four years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood on Monday.

Per the docs, Jodie cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup and listed their separation date as Sept. 13. She has requested joint custody for their 3-year-old daughter and asked the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support to either party.

The news comes shortly after the pair’s most recent public outing at the launch of Lotus’ new Emeya electric vehicle in New York City on Sept. 7. That same week they also celebrated Jodie’s birthday in Manhattan and days earlier were seen hitting up a J. Crew event for New York Fashion Week at Pier 17.

On Sept. 28, the actress stepped out solo at George Clooney and Amal Clooney’s star-studded Albies for their Foundation For Justice.

Jodie and Joshua tied the knot in 2019, one year after meeting at Usher’s 40th birthday party. This was the first marriage for both stars.