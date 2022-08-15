Halle Berry’s Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrates Her 56th Birthday: ‘I Love You’

Halle Berry’s boyfriend Van Hunt has major love for her!

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate the “Moonfall” star’s 56th birthday, sharing a montage that features a video of her, as well as some fun candid photos.

“Hi, baby. it’s ur bday, and against ur wishes i am screaming it to the mountaintops, and celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny, and life-giving force you are. (H)appy (B)irthday, boo. i love you with everything i got,” the caption reads.

The “Bruised” actress reacted in the comments, thanking her man for the love.

“Thank you my sweetheart. i love you more than words can express- you are my person, that’s a FACT ! you are real silly for that freddie prince mustache pic tho !!!,” she gushed.

That wasn’t the only birthday message she received, stars like Viola Davis, Kelly Rowland and more took to social media to wish her well.

Halle reacted to the messages of support by sharing a post on her IG feed that says, “feeling so much gratitude and love on this birthday! WOW!”

Halle first officially confirmed her relationship in September 2020, wearing a shirt with her beau’s name on it and cheekily writing, “now ya know.” The duo later made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Oscars.

Since stepping out and going official on Instagram, Halle hasn’t shied away from speaking out about her love for her man.

Access Hollywood spoke with Halle in November 2021, who made her directorial debut as well as starred in Netflix’s “Bruised.”

While speaking about the film, she also reflected on her life and her relationship, saying, “I finally have a real solid love in my life, I feel like I finally figured that out. I’ve taken on my directorial debut when I didn’t think I could, and I ended up doing it.”

— Stephanie Swaim