Hallmark Renews ‘When Calls The Heart’ Following Lori Loughlin Firing/College Admissions Scandal

“When Calls The Heart” is staying strong.

Hallmark Channel announced the series will be coming back for a seventh season, according to a press release.

“When Calls the Heart” has enjoyed year-over-year rating’s growth, quite a feat for a show in its’ sixth season,” Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming and Network Publicity, Crown Media Family Networks said in a statement.. “It is one of the top-rated shows in cable, premiering in the #2 position on Sundays, television’s most competitive night. The show’s themes of love, faith and community have resonated with millions upon millions of viewers, and we are delighted to deliver more uplifting, positive storytelling in season seven.”

The news comes roughly a month after Lori Loughlin was let go from the network for her involvement in the college cheating scandal, where she was accused of allegedly paying $500K in bribes to get her two daughters into USC.

This isn’t the only fallout the actress has faced since the admission scandal made headlines. She’s also lost brand deals and her show “Garage Sale Mystery” was cancelled.

Another accused in the scandal was “Desperate Housewives” alum Felicity Huffman, who plead guilty.

She admitted that she was guilty of paying $15,000 to have a test proctor administer the SAT for her daughter and then had that proctor change the answers so her daughter would get a 400 improvement over her PSAT.

“I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office,” she said in a statement last week.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” she continued.

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly,” she added.

“My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonest,” she concluded.

Huffman agreed to plead guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, which has a a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release and fines. However, NBC News reports that it is unlikely that Huffman would receive the maximum punishment for the crime given that it was not a violent crime.

— Stephanie Swaim