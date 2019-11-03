Halsey, Dua Lipa And More Wow On The 2019 MTV EMAs Red Carpet

Music’s biggest stars scorched the red carpet at the 2019 MTV EMAs!

The MTV Europe Music Awards took place at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain, Sunday night. Becky G hosted the event, and stars like Dua Lipa, Halsey, Niall Horan, NCT 127 and more all took the stage for live performances.

The celebs turned heads on the red carpet before the show, with Halsey looking stunning in a multi-colored floral dress paired with a sparkling choker and red eye shadow.

SEVILLE, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 03: Halsey attends the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Nicole Scherzinger sizzled in a form-fitting, glittering red mini dress.

SEVILLE, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 03: Nicole Scherzinger attends the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Dua Lipa wowed in a tight, full-length black dress and a bold thigh-high slit.

SEVILLE, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 03: Dua Lipa attends the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

See more stars in the gallery below!

