Becky G Spotted With Sebastian Lletget 7 Months After Infidelity Rumors

Are Becky G and Sebastian Lletget giving their love another try?

Earlier this week, the 26-year-old singer was spotted out in Porter Ranch, Calif., with the 31-year-old soccer player in photos obtained by People and E! News.

This is the first time they’ve been photographed in public together since Sebastian was accused of cheating on the “Mamiii” singer in March.

The infidelity rumors came months after the two got engaged in December 2022. It’s unclear if they actually split earlier this year following the accusations, but Becky hasn’t been seen wearing her engagement ring since.

In March, the FC Dallas player responded to the infidelity allegations on Instagram in a now-deleted statement, where he apologized to the singer and said he was willing to do “whatever it takes to earn Becky back.”

“Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot. Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person I should never take for granted or put at risk,” he wrote in part. “While this anonymous stalker — who I never met, unlike they claimed — had an ultimate goal that was not clear, for me, it has been a wake-up call. The loudest alarm of my life. I can’t keep running from demons. I know that any actions made that put us here should have never happened to begin with. Pushing right up to the very boundaries of lines that should never be crossed only hurts me and the people I love most.”

He also addressed his fiancée in the post, calling her “the light of my life.” He added that he was “so sorry” and promised he would commit to taking part in a “mental wellness program.”

Becky G and Sebastian started dating in 2016 and got engaged in December 2022.

The “Cries in Spanish” singer hinted that she had broken off her engagement during her Coachella performance in April 2023.

“Sometimes things don’t go the way you plan, I’ll just say that,” she told the crowd. “But sometimes, it’s not rejection, it’s redirection.”