Halsey Gives Birth To First Child With Alev Aydin: ‘The Most ‘Rare’ and Euphoric Birth’

Halsey is a mom!

The singer announced the birth of her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin on Monday with a sweet black and white family photo.

“Gratitude. For the most “rare” and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” she captioned her post and also shared the baby’s name. “Ender Ridley Aydin. 7/14/2021”

The 26-year-old first announced that she was expecting in January by sharing three photos on Instagram showing off her baby bump, writing, “surprise!” alongside a bottle, rainbow and baby emoji.

In the first photo, she looked radiant and seemed to be glowing wearing a rainbow crocheted bikini top paired with jeans and still rocking her bald look. In the following photos, Halsey poses topless showing off her growing belly.

In March, the pop star took to her Instagram story to shut down any speculation about her pregnancy.

“Why is it ok to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception? My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way.”

Just last week, Halsey went all out for her fourth studio album. The Grammy nominee dropped a trailer on Tuesday for the IMAX visual album, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” and it is giving off major maternity-themed fairytale horror vibes.

According to the trailer, the hour-long-film event is about “the lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth.” Adding “The greatest horror stories never told were buried with the bodies of those who died in that labyrinth.” The teaser shows Halsey wearing chic 16th-century clothes and showing off their baby bump as they go on a wild journey through their pregnancy.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!