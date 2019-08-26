Halsey, Taylor Swift And Gigi Hadid Totally Freak Out Over Missy Elliott’s MTV Video Vanguard Performance

They got their freak on! Halsey, Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Lizzo and mores stars couldn’t help but bust a move as Missy Elliott took the stage at the 2019 MTV VMAs on Sunday to do a dance-worthy rendition of all of her biggest hits.

Missy belted out her chart-toppers like “Work It,” “Lose Control,” “Pass That Dutch” and more. And literally every single star in the audience was on their feet and cheering her on.

Need proof? See below.

Missy’s performance preceded her epic speech as she accepted the Video Vanguard Award, a long overdue tribute to her incredible artistry. Missy made sure to thank the many other artist who influenced her career and gave shoutouts to the current artist like Cardi B who have become friends.

Seriously, this performance was worth every minute.

