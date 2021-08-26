Halsey Vamps In Jaw-Dropping Goth Look With Boyfriend Alev Aydin At First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth

Halsey is making a major style statement for their first red carpet as a mom.

The music superstar stepped out with boyfriend Alev Aydin for the premiere of Halsey’s new IMAX film “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” choosing a goth-inspired look styled by Law Roach.

The ensemble featured a black Dolce & Gabbana mini-dress with thigh-high stockings, Loree Rodkin jewels and vampy makeup from Halsey’s own About Face beauty line.

Alev shared pride for his love’s new project and creative milestone, sharing a photo of the pair posing together at the event.

“Between the album and the film, she’s reached rare air, made the highest art, proud is the understatement of a lifetime,” he wrote on Instagram, adding a red heart emoji.

Halsey also marked the occasion with a series of IG snaps, which they paired with an on-theme caption: “Heart of Darkness.”

The 26-year-old and her beau have had a lot to celebrate in recent weeks.

The couple welcomed their first child, baby Ender Ridley, in July. Halsey has been candid with fans about her postpartum journey ever since, most recently sharing a breastfeeding selfie in which Ender sported a leopard-print onesie.

“Welcome to the jungle,” Halsey wrote on Instagram.

“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” accompanies the hitmaker’s new album of the same name, out Friday. In addition to celebrating the film’s IMAX premiere, the singer revealed on their Instagram story Wednesday night that viewers got an unexpected greeting during a screening in Hollywood.

“Sneaking into the Chinese theater to surprise fans. I’m dressed as a Nine Inch Nails stan (so basically myself) let’s see how this goes,” Halsey teased, before walking into the auditorium to a round of shocked cheers and applause.

— Erin Biglow