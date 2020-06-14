Hank Williams Jr.’s Daughter Katherine Killed In Car Crash At 27 Years Old

Hank Williams Jr.’s daughter, Katherine, was killed in a car crash in Tennessee on Saturday night. She was just 27 years old and is a mother of two children.
Katherine Williams-Dunning was driving at the time of the crash, which took place around 7:45 p.m., a Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson told PEOPLE.
Take 1 & Take 2 & Take 3 at a family beach picture 🌴🤣 These days are wild with a 2 and 5 year old!
The SUV, which was towing a boat, crossed the highway median and rolled over before coming to a stop on the shoulder.
Katherine was killed in the crash. Her husband, Tyler Dunning, 29, was transported to nearby hospital Vanderbilt Hospital, according to multiple reports.
“This is an active investigation and more details will be made available later,” a Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman said, according to The Paris Post-Intelligencer.
There's no way to be a perfect mother, and a million ways to be a good one. Jill Churchill Happy Mother's Day to all the mamas out there.
Prior to Katherine’s death, her family prayed for her in several social media posts.
Country singer Sam Williams asked his followers to pray for his sister and her husband, who share two young children.
I want a man who stands beside me not in front of or behind me. Happy birthday to this man of mine
“My sister and brother in law have been In a terrible accident. Please pray for them so hard! Katie Williams and Tyler Dunning,” he wrote in one message. “NEED EVERYONE WHO SEES THIS TO PRAY FOR KATIE WILLIAMS RIGHT NOW AND TYLER DUNNING !!!!!!!!! PLEASE!!!!!!” he added in another.
Singer Holly Williams paid tribute to her “precious little sister” on Sunday, and shared that her husband “is awake and responding.” “I have no words. On Friday morning I talked the family into taking this picture and had no idea it would be our last together with my precious little sister Katie,” she wrote, alongside the family photo “We all went to my great aunts funeral on Thursday whom we all loved dearly, and now are faced with another one.” “ALL we need is prayers. My daddy. My little brother. Katie’s husband (he is awake and responding don’t know injury extent yet). My niece and nephew. Her Mama. The Dunning family. All of us. So. Many. Prayers. Jesus is close. Thank you all 🙏🏼❤️ ” she added.
Brad Paisley also paid tribute to Katherine and shared his prayers for Hank, his longtime friend.
Katherine and her husband tied the knot on October 15, 2015 and share two children, Beau Weston, 5, and daughter Audrey Jane, 2.
Katherine was the founder of a popular clothing company called Weston Jane, which was created with the intention of moms supporting other moms.
Katherine and her brother are the children of the country singer-songwriter, 71, and his wife Mary Jane Thomas.
