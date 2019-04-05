Hannah B. Is Shedding Every Label You Ever Put On Her In The First ‘Bachelorette’ Trailer

Hannah B. is making a statement about how she wants to be seen on her season of “The Bachelorette.”

When we first met her at the Bachelor mansion in January, we saw a sweet southern beauty with a bit of a “beastly” side and a weakness for toasts.

But, the Alabama pageant queen is shedding every label in the new “Bachelorette” trailer that released on Friday.

The 24-year-old reality star is seen walking through a wooded fairytale scene in a pale blue gown with a tiara and a “beauty queen” sash – similar to how she started things off with Colton Underwood.

Then, she whips off her tiara and tosses it on the ground and the sash follows as she strolls through the forest of red roses.

After passing over a path of red rose petals, she sheds her final layer – her long tulle skirt!

She is left in an off-the-shoulder jumpsuit when the words “think you know her” appear.

It then reads, “think again.”

We can look forward to meeting a whole new Hannah B. on the season premiere of “The Bachelorette” Monday, May 13.

Watch the full trailer below:

