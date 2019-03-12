The New ‘Bachelorette’ Has Been Revealed – And She Already Handed Out Her First Rose!

The next “Bachelorette” has officially been revealed, and we have two words for the lucky lady: Roll Tide!

On Tuesday night’s “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose,” Chris Harrison announced that Hannah Brown will be the one handing out roses on the reality show’s 15th season.

The former Miss Alabama USA, who was dumped right before hometown week, became a fan favorite during her quest for Colton’s heart, thanks to her thick Southern twang and refreshingly goofy (and awkward) personality.

While fans learned about Hannah’s new gig on Tuesday, the “Bachelorette” herself found out a few weeks ago during a FaceTime chat with Chris. When the host told her the big news, the 24-year-old broke down in happy tears.

“I’m just so grateful and honored that people saw my heart and that I get to continue showing that, and somebody will hopefully share their heart with me,” she gushed on “After the Final Rose.”

WATCH: Hannah G. Says Seeing Colton At ‘The Bachelor’ 2-Night Finale Was ‘Like A Nightmare’



While Hannah hasn’t officially moved into the Bachelor Mansion just yet, she’s already got a kick-start on her journey for love. At the tail end of Tuesday’s finale, Chris introduced the Southern belle to her first five men, and they all left quite the impression on her!

Hannah first met Luke, a hunky brunette who had his eye on her throughout Colton’s season.

“You are the only one that I wanted to be the next ‘Bachelorette,'” he professed. “And now that I’m here, actually holding your hands in real life? Seriously, this is just blowing my mind.”

Next, Dustin brought out two flutes of champagne and did a classy toast – a callback to the toast Hannah notably flubbed on her first one-on-one date.

After Dustin, Austin-native Cam rapped an original verse to the blonde, leaving her both shocked and impressed.

Connor, Hannah’s fourth suitor of the night, brought a unique prop: a step stool. When the pageant queen stood on it, evening out their height difference, he called it a “first step for us seeing eye to eye with each other.”

Hannah’s final man was Luke – yes, another Luke – and he made an impression with a saucy joke.

“I don’t go down south often,” he told the University of Alabama grad, “but for you, I’d go down any time.”

“Good to know,” replied, blushing.

After meeting all five contestants, Hannah took an unprecedented step and offered one of them her very first rose.

“This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve made this season,” she deadpanned, then gave the boutonniere to Cam.

“I really liked how you pumped up the jams,” she said as she pinned it on his jacket. “That was awesome.”

Hannah’s season of “The Bachelorette” will premiere May 13 at 8/7c on ABC.

WATCH: ‘The Bachelor’: Ashley I. Says Tayshia Knew Colton Underwood ‘Wasn’t Into (Her)’ During Fantasy Suite

