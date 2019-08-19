Hannah Brown Will Compete On ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ Reports Say

Hannah Brown is twirling her way from the “Bachelor” mansion to center stage of “Dancing with the Stars!”

The former “Bachelorette” star will be competing on the upcoming season 28 of “Dancing with the Stars,” multiple outlets report.

Speculations that the former beauty queen would be joining the cast spread after the official “DWTS” Instagram account posted a mysterious headless photo of a woman in a black dress.

“We’d LOVE to tell you who this is…But we’re going to make you wait a few more days. Any guesses,” Dancing with the Stars wrote in the caption.

Fans took to the comments to cast their vote for Hannah “Beast” based on certain characteristics of the photo.

“That’s deff Hannah I looked at her most recent she’s got the same hand freckles,” one user wrote.

“The fact that they put LOVE in caps mean it’s Hannah because of bachelorette,” another wrote.

The Alabama native has had a whirlwind past few months after breaking things off with “Bachelorette” winner Jed Wyatt and has expressed that “life is so different” since she began her journey on “The Bachelor.”

“My transparency with my decisions has labeled me promiscuous. Simultaneously, I’ve become a role model for young women and started bigger conversations around faith, and sex,” Hannah wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

Earlier this month, Hannah was spotted on a date with “Bachelorette” runner-up Tyler Cameron, who is now rumored to be dating supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Hopefully Hannah can unleash her inner beast for a chance to win big on “DWTS!”