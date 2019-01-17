This witty “Golden Girl” turns 97 today!

Betty White has been making us laugh and charming the masses for almost a century! From her snappy acceptance speeches to her quirky TV appearances, what’s not to love?

Well, nothing really. But we did our best to compile our top 5 favorite things about her in honor of this queen’s big day!

Starting with…

Her Snickers Super Bowl commercial in 2010:

“That’s not what your girlfriend says,” may be the best line we heard that year!

When she was the oldest person in history to host “Saturday Night Live”

In 2010, Betty White set the record as the oldest person to host “SNL” at 88 years old!

But, you can put a number on great humor.

The fact that she is the ONLY woman to have won an Emmy in all performing comedic category groups.

Um…slay, girl!

When she showed us her epic “Man Cave”

Can we get a memo the next time George Clooney has a garage sale, please?!

And finally, our favorite Betty White quote: “I may be a senior, but so what? I’m still hot.”

Happy Birthday, Betty!