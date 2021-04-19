Katie Holmes Celebrates Daughter Suri Turning 15 With Rare Throwback Photos

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s baby girl is all grown up!

Suri Cruise who turned 15 on Sunday got a sweet tribute from her proud mama.

Katie shared three rare photos on Instagram of her daughter from various ages of her life and captioned the post with, “Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! ❤️💕😘 I can’t believe you are already 15!”

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum is typically very private about sharing photos of Suri on social media. For her birthday last year, Katie posted a photo from behind which showed the teen wearing a flower crown.

“Birthday vibes,” she captioned the snap.

She also shared a photo of flower decorations and gushed about her daughter, “Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!! 💕 I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible!”

Katie also got some love from her boyfriend for her 42nd birthday this past December.

The “Logan Lucky” actress and her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., went Instagram official on Dec. 18 in celebration of Katie’s big day.

Emilio shared a black-and-white photo of the two of them smiling together and wrote, “The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person. Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!” Katie was touched by Emilio’s words, commenting, “Thank you so much my love. I love you too!!!!!”

Katie reflecting on her life as a working mom in the spotlight. The actress opened up to InStyle in 2020 about raising daughter Suri and how the pair navigated the “intense” time following Katie’s 2012 divorce from Tom Cruise. “It was a lot of attention,” the 41-year-old shared, recalling how she and Suri had “some funny moments out and about in public” after moving to New York City and got help in unexpected places.



