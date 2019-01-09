The Duchess of Cambridge turns 37 today!

Kate Middleton has charmed us with her regal sense of style and effortless class since the day we watched her walk down the aisle in 2011.

So, what better way to celebrate her special day than to reflect on some of her best moments in 2018?

Let’s look back at our top 5 favorite moments, starting with…

1. Her sweet debut of Prince Louis! In typical royal fashion, Prince William and Kate Middleton presented their baby boy to the world on April 23 outside of St. Mary’s Hospital. We will never forget how happy she looked holding her third child, or how totally flawless she looked despite just giving birth! Damn, girl.

2. Her adorable family day with the kids. While on maternity leave, Kate took her kiddos out for a fun summer play day at Beaufort Park in June. Kate was radiating “mom goals” all while looking like a normal parent enjoying a beautiful day with family. Royals, their just like us (kinda)!

3. When she looked chic AF at Prince Louis’ christening. The entire royal family was looking dapper as they entered St. James’ Palace for Prince Louis’ christening in July, but we could not take our eyes off Kate in that gorg Alexander McQueen dress! She really knows how to make motherhood look totally chic.

4. When she was giving us major Princess Diana vibes. In October, Kate attended a lavish state banquet at Buckingham Palace where she wore a pale blue gown with some vintage-looking jeweled pieces that were giving us some major Lady Di flashbacks!

5. That time she drove HERSELF to Buckingham Palace. The Duchess of Cambridge really had us shook when she was spotted giving herself a lift to Buckingham Palace back in December! A tourist caught Kate on video cruising into the gates of the palace looking happy as can be in the driver’s seat! Hey, sometimes in life even royals just gotta take the wheel!

WATCH VIDEO: Kate Middleton Shocks Tourists As She Drives Herself To Buckingham Palace

Wishing our Duchess the happiest of birthdays. Keep killing it queen.