‘Harry Potter’s’ Rupert Grint Is ‘Heartbroken’ Over Robbie Coltrane’s Death: ‘A Giant-Hearted Man’

Rupert Grint is mourning the death of his “Harry Potter” co-star Robbie Coltrane.

On Saturday, the actor shared a touching tribute to his late colleague, who portrayed fan-favorite character Hagrid in all eight installments of the film franchise.

Rupert, who played Ron Weasley, wrote his touching message alongside a snapshot from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the first movie they worked on together.

“Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone,” he began. “I’ll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue – a wonderful combination.”

“No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie,” Rupert continued. “Just as Hagrid was in the books and films Robbie was in life- warm, compassionate and hilarious. A giant-hearted man who was still looking out for us even decades later. Sending love to his family. See you on the other side Bobser.”

Robbie died on Friday at the age of 72, his agent Belinda Wright confirmed in a statement to Access Hollywood.

Rupert is one of many members of the “Harry Potter” family who has sent condolences following the sad news.

Daniel Radcliffe, who portrayed the titular Harry Potter, reflected on his fond memories with Robbie in a statement to Access.

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” he wrote. “I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Emma Watson, who rounded out the series’ core trio as Hermione Granger, shared a photo of her and her late co-star on Instagram.

“Rest in peace, Robbie Coltrane. Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had but most of all he was deeply caring, and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant—he could fill any space with his brilliance,” she wrote.

She then shared how she hopes to pay his kindness forward in the future.

“Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set, I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory,” she wrote. “Know how much I adore and admire you. I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us. There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione.”